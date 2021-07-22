BOT vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match, July 22, 04:30 PM IST

BOT vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 between Botkyrka and Stockholm:Botkyrka will square off against Stockholm in the 15th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The thriller will be played at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 22, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST.

Botkyrka have performed decently in the T10 competition. They are sitting at the second position on the Group A points table with three victories and two losses. While the team has produced good performances, they are expected to maintain the consistency to be in the top two. Their most recent outing in the league saw them defeating Forenom Royals.

Stockholm, on the other hand, are placed at the third position on the points table. They have won just two out of their five league games and will be desperate to secure a victory against Botkyrka.In their previous outing, Stockholm registered an eight-run win over Umea.

Ahead of the match between Botkyrka and Stockholm; here is everything you need to know:

BOT vs STO Telecast

The Botkyrka vs Stockholm match will not be broadcasted in India.

BOT vs STO Live Streaming

The match between BOT vs STO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BOT vs STO Match Details

The 15th match of the ECS T10 Sweden 2021 will be played between Botkyrka and Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on July 22, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST.

BOT vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Archan Vaidya

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Mahmood

Suggested Playing XI for BOT vs STO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jyotimoi Saikia

Batsmen: Vinod Chalindra, Archan Vaidya, Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar

All-rounders: Tahir Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa

Bowlers: Faisal Mushtaq, Manoj Tomar, Deepjagan Singh

BOT vs STO Probable XIs:

Botkyrka: Asad Iqbal (C), Tahir Tarar, Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani (WK), Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Osama Qureshi, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq

Stockholm: Chenna Nali (C), Archan Vaidya, Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Vinod Chalindra, Ankit Tiwari, Manoj Tomar, Kunal Panchal, Deepjagan Singh, Harlagan Sandhu, Kaushik Vats, Sridhar Pokala

