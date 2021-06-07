BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable 11s For Kwibuka Women’s T20, June 7 1:00 pm IST Monday

BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 Match between Botswana Women vs Kenya Women: Botswana Women are slated to face Kenya Women in the third match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament on Monday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The match between BOT-W and KEN-W will kick-start at 1:00 pm (IST).

Botswana Women had a tepid start to their Kwibuka Women’s T20 campaign as they lost their tournament opener by eight wickets at the hands of Rwanda Women on Sunday.Batting first, Botswana Women managed to score just 29 runs for the loss of ten wickets. In reply, Rwanda Women won the match with 88 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Kenya Women are playing their firstgame of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 match Monday and would aim to start their campaign with a win over Botswana Women.

Ahead of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 match between Botswana Women and Kenya Women; here is everything you need to know:

BOT-W vs KEN-W Telecast

Not televised in India

BOT-W vs KEN-W Live Streaming

The match between BOT-W vs KEN-W can be live-streamed on Women’s CricZone’s YouTube channel.

BOT-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 7 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The game will start at 1:00 pm (IST).

BOT-W vs KEN-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Margaret Ngoche

Vice-captain: Amantle Mokgotlhe

BOT-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Laura Mophakedi

Batsmen: Florence Samanyika, Botho Freeman, Veronica Abuga

All-Rounders: Queentor Abel, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botsogo Mpedi,Margaret Ngoche

Bowlers: Tuelo Shadrack, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka

BOT-W vs KEN-W probable playing XIs

Botswana Women predicted playing XI: Laura Mophakedi (c), Florence Samanyika (vc), Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack and Onneile Keitsemang.

Kenya Women predicted playing XI: Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Monicah Ndhambi, Jane Otieno, Brenda Mogusu, Margaret Ngoche (c), Sarah Wetoto (vc), Queentor Abel, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka and Fiavia Odhiambo.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here