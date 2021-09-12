BOT-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match, September 12, 6:00 PM IST

BOT-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier between Botswana Women and Zimbabwe Women: The 13th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will witness a match between Botswana Women and Zimbabwe Women. The encounter will be hosted at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on September 12, Sunday at 06:00 PM IST. The cricket fraternity can expect a cracker of a game as both Botswana Women and Zimbabwe Women have performed extremely well in the T20 competition.

Botswana Women are sitting at the top of the Group A points table. They are unbeatable in the league so far as Botswana have won both their league matches. The team defeated Swaziland Women in their opening match by 195 runs and followed it up with another victory over Mozambique Women by 110 runs.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women are sitting in second place in the Group A standings. Just like Botswana, Zimbabwe have also won their first two league matches and have four points to their credit. The team has so far defeated Tanzania Women and Swaziland Women in the competition by six wickets and ten wickets, respectively.

Ahead of the match between Botswana Women and Zimbabwe Women; here is everything you need to know:

BOT-W vs ZM-W Telecast

The Botswana Women vs Zimbabwe Women match will not be broadcast in India.

BOT-W vs ZM-W Live Streaming

The match between Botswana Women and Zimbabwe Women will be streamed live on FanCode.

BOT-W vs ZM-W Match Details

The 13th match of the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will be played between Botswana Women and Zimbabwe Women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on September 12, Sunday at 06:00 PM IST.

BOT-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mary-Anne Musonda

Vice-captain: Shameelah Mosweu

Suggested Playing XI for BOT-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Chiedza Dhururu

Batsmen: Florence Samanyika, Kesego Inakale, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-rounders: Jacqueline Kgang, Shameelah Mosweu, Precious Marange, Lorraine Phiri

Bowlers: Onneile Keitsemang, Thandiwe Legabile, Loren Tshuma

BOT-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs

Botswana Women: Jacqueline Kgang, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Laura Mophakedi, Bontle Madimabe, Florence Samanyika, Kesego Inakale, Onneile Keitsemang, Thandiwe Legabile, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Shameelah Mosweu

Zimbabwe Women: Loren Tshuma, Lorraine Phiri, Audrey Mazvishaya, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Ashley Ndiraya, Chiedza Dhururu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

