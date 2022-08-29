'Both Got Out to Forgettable Shots': Indian Legend Says Rohit, Virat 'Should Take Lessons' from Pakistan Clash

All eyes were on Virat Kohli when India took the field against Pakistan on Sunday in their Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener in Dubai. The Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led pace attack bundled out arch-rivals for a paltry 147. However, the chase turned out to be a tricky one for India as they lost five wickets on their way to victory.

Kohli, who was playing his 100th T20I for India, arrived early at the crease as debutant Naseem Shah knocked over KL Rahul in the opening over itself. The viewers were eager to watch the former India captain bat fearlessly as he was back to action after a month-long break.

Kohli was lucky enough to survive an early dismissal as he was dropped by Fakhar Zaman at the second slip, a couple of deliveries after Rahul walked off. However, the 33-year-old capitalised on this opportunity and tried to repair the damage done by Naseem.

The Rohit-Kohli duo added 49 runs to the second wicket before falling prey to spinner Mohammad Nawaz on successive deliveries. Both ended up getting caught by Iftikhar Ahmed after playing a mistimed shot.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t pleased with the shot selections in the game against Pakistan.

“Rahul played just one ball, so you can’t judge anything from that. Rohit and Kohli had the opportunity to bat for some time, they got runs. All these earlier times when people were talking about Kohli’s form, I kept on saying that he is not having any luck. Today, he had a lot of luck, drop catches, a lot of inside edges, which went so close to the stumps, he had the luck. But he did capitalise on it and played some very fine shots,” Gavaskar said.

“But one had expected that with the kind of start that he had, he should have got around 60-70. He got out immediately after Rohit got out. Both got out to forgettable shots. At that stage, those shots were not necessary as the asking rate wasn’t 19 or 20 for them to attempt sixes at that stage.

“It was required for them to get going, get to 70-80, and then maybe go for the big shots. That should be learning from this game,” he added.

Following the dismissals of Kohli and Rohit, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja joined forces and stitched a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket. The partnership shifted the momentum in India’s favour after which Pandya finished the game with a six.

