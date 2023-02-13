'Both Indian Captains for MI': Paltan Pleased as Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians enlisted the services of Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the inaugural WPL auction for a massive 1.8 Crore Rupees.

ALSO READ| LIVE: WPL Auction 2023 Latest Updates; Shafali Verma Sold to DC For Rs 2 Crore; RCB Buy Smriti Mandhana And Ellyse Perry

The Mumbai based side posted “Captain. Leader. Legend. #MumbaiIndians player. Harmanpreet aata Mumbaichi!" welcoming the cricketer to their fold.

MI would rejoice in the fact that they now boast of the likes of the skippers of both the men’s and women’s national sides in their ranks, as Kaur joins the Mumbai side while ace batsman Rohit Sharma leads their IPL franchise.

And many online likened the picked up on the cue as the paltan were thrilled with their team’s choice at the auction.

One post on the micro-blogging site read “Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the WPL. #WomensIPL #HarmanpreetKaur #WPL #WPLAuction Both current India captain lead #MI"

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the WPL.#WomensIPL #HarmanpreetKaur #WPL #WPLAuctionBoth current India captain lead #MI 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/yKW96xB5tI — Dharam Malam (@ImDharam1210) February 13, 2023

Another post on Twitter read “Indian captains - Mumbai Indians Men’s Skipper and Women’s Skipper playing for #MumbaiIndians"

One fan posted a picture of the proven batsman with the caption that read “Welcome to MI family Good pick too…."

Another post read “Rohit Sharma has done it 5 times for Mumbai Indians. It’s time for you Harmanpreet Kaur. We believe."

Rohit Sharma has done it 5 times for Mumbai Indians. It’s time for you Harmanpreet Kaur. We believe. @ImHarmanpreet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a1HmJ81bwB— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) February 13, 2023

Kaur’s international teammate Smriti Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a mouthwatering sum of 3.4 Crore Rupees after the Bengaluru-based side outbid MI for the 26-year-old in a bidding war to open the auction.

Australian player Ashleigh Gardener also fetched big bucks as she was sold to Gujarat Giants for 3.2 Crore Rupees.

Get the latest Cricket News here