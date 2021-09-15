'Both Sourav Ganguly And MS Dhoni Good But...': Virender Sehwag Picks The Better Captain

Former captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni are credited with taking Indian cricket to newer heights. Each brought with himself different set of skills and management style that shaped up the teams of the 2000s and gave the cricket fans some of the finest memories in the history of Indian cricket.

When Ganguly took charge of the team in the time of crisis when the then captain Mohammad Azharuddin was alleged to have been involved in match-fixing. He successfully saw through the phase of turmoil and built a team that was fine mixture of youth and experience.

Dhoni followed him into the role and under him, India won three major ICC trophies in the space of six years. Virender Sehwag was an intrinsic part of both the eras and saw from close quarters how the two carried about their jobs.

While for him both Ganguly and Dhoni was class apart but picks the former as the better captain and has his reasons for that.

“They were both good captains. But I think the best of the two was Sourav Ganguly because he built a team from the scratch. He picked promising players, rebuilt the team and taught India to win overseas. We drew Test series, learnt to win Test matches," Sehwag said on the YouTube show 13 Jawab Nahi with RJ Raunak.

“MS Dhoni had the advantage of a developed team so when he became captain, it wasn’t too difficult for him to prepare a new team. Hence, both were good, but in my opinion, Ganguly was the best captain," he added.

After retiring, Ganguly went into administration and is today the BCCI president while Dhoni continues to play in the Indian Premier League and will be the mentor of the Indian cricket team at this year’s T20 World Cup.

