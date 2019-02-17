Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Boult and Mahmudullah Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 17, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Boult and Mahmudullah Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Trent Boult bowls during the 4th ODI in Hamilton. (Twitter/ ICC)

Loading...
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah have been fined 10% and 15% of their match fees respectively for breaching Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct during second ODI on Saturday.

Mahmudullah was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match,” while Boult was found to have violated Article 2.3 which deals with “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”

Mahmudullah, when leaving the ground after being given out during Saturday’s match, struck the picket fence with his bat, while Boult used audible obscene words twice when his side was bowling.

Both players pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Steve Bernard and, as such, there was no need for formal hearings.

In addition, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of both players, for whom it was their first offence since the introduction of the revised Code.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
bangladeshmahmudullahnew zealandTrent Boult
First Published: February 17, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...