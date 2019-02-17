Boult and Mahmudullah Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Loading...
Mahmudullah was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match,” while Boult was found to have violated Article 2.3 which deals with “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”
Mahmudullah, when leaving the ground after being given out during Saturday’s match, struck the picket fence with his bat, while Boult used audible obscene words twice when his side was bowling.
Both players pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Steve Bernard and, as such, there was no need for formal hearings.
In addition, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of both players, for whom it was their first offence since the introduction of the revised Code.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
First Published: February 17, 2019, 2:39 PM IST