Bowler Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Delivery in BBL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 7, 2019, 5:29 PM IST
Being a bowler in a Twenty20 game is a high-pressure job since the high-risk nature of the format often means that even the best of deliveries can fly out of the ground.

Never was the pressure of having to defend a target more evident than in a Big Bash League (BBL) game between the Melbourne Renegades and the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Renegades needed 184 to win – a stiff chase even in conditions conducive to batting as the asking rate right from the onset is above nine an over.

Yet the away team were presented with a gift in the opening over itself as pacer Riley Meredith gave away 23 runs – with 17 of those coming off just one legal delivery.

Meredith had conceded just the single run off the first over but things went south in a hurry when he overstepped by quite a distance on the fourth ball of the over.

The resulting free-hit was delayed when Meredith followed up the no-ball with a wayward delivery well down leg side that ran away to the boundary, giving away five runs in the process.

He then bowled another two no balls that went for boundaries– first a full toss over waist height before overstepping again – but thankfully for the home side got it right thereafter, bowling a legal ball off which just the one run was taken.

The relief from the home crowd after that was palpable as they cheered loudly. However, the over ended with another boundary down the leg-side.
