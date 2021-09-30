Bowler Emulating Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action Goes Viral; Watch Video

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrahis indeed one of the finest fast bowlers in the world at present. While he started off more as a limited-overs specialist, Bumrah has transformed into a vital cog for the team across formats. Over the years. the fast bowler has become adept in stopping the flow of runs or taking wickets at regular intervals. With the ball in hand, Bumrah can do anything and has many tricks up his sleeves, however, it is his unorthodox action that makes his deliveries even more destructive.

It is this unique aspect of his bowling that has earned him a lot of success so far. While it is yet to be understood by many, Bumrah’s orthodox action has been imitated by several aspiring and professional bowlers. There are hundreds of videos on social media circuits of fans and upcoming bowlers trying to emulate his action. However, the latest version was recently spotted in the ongoing European Cricket Championship.

A video doing rounds on social media has gone viral, it shows a player imitating the bowling action similar to the Indian pacer. He almost had identical stuttering run-up, including a little bend towards the left side akin to Bumrah’s. Notably, his release of ball is seemingly inspired by that of the star pacer. The short video clip has gone viral after it was shared by a user on Twitter.

The user jokingly captioned the video post as “Bumrah lite." The video has garnered over 7,000 views and netizens were also impressed by the bowler who tried to imitate Bumrah.

Watch it here:

Coming back to Bumrah, the speedster is currently enjoying his stint with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The 27-year-old has been impressive in the UAE-leg of the T20 tournament, he has taken 16 wickets from 11 games thus far.

After a string of losses, MI kept their Playoff hopes alive by defeating the Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here