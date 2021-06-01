Who is Pooja Bijarnia? Know About Bowler Navdeep Saini's Girlfriend

The wives and girlfriends of Indian cricketers often remain in the headlines as players continue to share the pictures with them on social media. Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Navdeep Saini is also included in the list of cricketers who were in a relationship before making a mark in international cricket.

Navdeep’s girlfriend Pooja Bijarnia is the latest entrant in the list of Indian cricketers’ girlfriends who made headlines for their kind gestures as she donated a part of her liver to her father.

Even though Navdeep has deleted all his pictures with his girlfriend from social media due to trolling, some old pictures of him with his girlfriend continue to surface on the internet.

Last year, Saini had confessed his love for Pooja on Valentine’s Day. In an Instagram post, he uploaded a picture along with his girlfriend, wishing her on the occasion. However, he was trolled badly after posting the picture.

Earlier, Pooja was in the news after she donated a part of her liver to her father. In 2017, Rachit Bhushan Srivastava, the doctor who transplanted liver, had informed people about this on social media.

Pooja was also spotted in Indian Premier League (IPL). A few years ago, when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli invited his teammates for a party at his home in Mumbai, Pooja also went there with Navdeep. She had posted a picture of her along with Navdeep, Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma.

Pooja is a cricket fan and loves to follow sports. She has taken interviews of various young players and posted the interview videos on her Instagram page.

On the other hand, right-arm fast bowler Navdeep was dropped from India’s ODI squad for the series against England earlier this year due to an injury.

He played only one match in the IPL. Navdeep was injured during Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2021 between India and Australia.

Navdeep has played two Tests, 7 ODIs and 10 T20 matches for India so far. He has a total of 4 wickets in Tests, 6 in ODIs and 13 wickets in T20 International format.

