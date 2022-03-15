‘Bowler That Opposition Batsman Will Not Want to Face’: Gavaskar Heaps Massive Praise on India Pacer

If Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were the torch-bearers of India’s batting in the day-night Test, then Bumrah was the man who made sure that his bowling must help India to sweep the series in style. The India vice-captain bagged a memorable five-wicket haul, 8th one in his 29th appearance for India. Only former India captain Kapil Dev had bagged as many fifers in the same number of Test matches.

Bumrah picked up three more in the second innings, ending with an 8-wicket match haul. His prowess left Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar hugely impressed. He said the right-arm quick will continue to haunt the opposition batters.

Speaking on Start Sports, Gavaskar said, “So much of skill, so much of ability, so much of belief in himself and he always wants to get better than yesterday. And that is why he has been so successful. He has got better and better every match. Yes again, it happens in every cricketer’s career, he might have the odd barren period, but he will be the bowler that the opposition batsman will not want to face,” Gavaskar had said on the end of day two of the 2nd Test.

Advertisement

Bumrah’s figures of 5 for 24 in the first innings now stand the best by an Indian seamer in Tests against Sri Lanka. Also, it was his maiden five-wicket haul on home soil.

Gavaskar added that Bumrah has the ability to dismiss a batsman when he is set at the crease.

“Under lights with the ball full pitched up like that and coming at a speed of 140kph, little bit difficult sometimes for the batsman to pick. But during daylight, it might not be that difficult. But the skillset and variety he has no batsman can feel at ease.

“He has got this ability to get the batsman out when the batter is set. With the new ball you are expected to get the batter out because that is your strength as a bowler. It’s a hard ball or a new ball, the ball will move in the air, and then it will seam after pitching, but when you get a batter out when he is set that tells you how good a bowler he is. And that Jasprit Bumrah is,” he had said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here