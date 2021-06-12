Bowler Who Took Sachin Tendulkar’s Wicket Twice In A Test Now Fixes ACs

Cricket is a very rich sport. There are several cricket leagues across the world today in which players can earn a lot of money. However, this is not true for all cricketers. Some cricketers have excelled throughout their careers but are now failing in their personal lives after retirement. Ray Price, whose birthday is today, has a similar story. Price, who was born in Harare on June 12, 1976, was recognised for his incredible line and length as a bowler. He was a spinner, yet he had the mentality of a pace bowler. He was an aggressive bowler who caused trouble to the best of batsmen.

Price got 80 wickets in 22 Tests and 100 wickets in 102 ODIs during his career. He has 13 wickets in 16 T20s too. He even dismissed master blaster Sachin Tendulkar twice in the same Test match. Price has also represented Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Despite this, this bowler is currently experiencing financial difficulties.

Ray Price opened a small shop in Harare after retiring in 2013. He deals in cricket equipment. Price Sports is a well-known stop for everyone who visits the Harare Sports Club. Aside from that, Price has a part-time job. Price also provides door-to-door AC repair services. It’s unusual to hear an international cricketer in such distress.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here