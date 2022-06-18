‘Bowler’s Captain’: Gujarat Titans Pacer Yash Dayal on Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal’s courageous nature came to limelight in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals. Yash was smashed for two boundaries and a six within a span of four balls by Jos Buttler but the 24-year-old never lost confidence. Yash eventually managed to pick up three wickets in the match to help his side in securing a 37-run victory. And Yash does not forget to give credit to Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya. He feels that Pandya is a “bowler’s captain” and his presence boosts the confidence of a bowler.

“He [Hardik] is very calm and confident, and he knows what to do at what point of the game. He is a bowler’s captain. If you have confidence in yourself, he lets you take your own decisions. That further boosts the confidence of a bowler. I would say he is the best captain I have played under,” Yash told ESPNcricinfo.

“Ashish Nehra was like a blessing to me. Even if I was leaking runs, the team management saw my intent and backed me for that and played me till the final. And I tried my best in every game,” he further explained.

In the IPL 2022 season, the Uttar Pradesh-born bowler played nine matches and managed to scalp 11 wickets. In the final match against Rajasthan Royals, Yash picked up the crucial wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal and conceded just 18 runs after bowling three overs. Eventually, Gujarat won the summit clash by seven wickets to clinch the maiden IPL trophy.

Yash might have got fame and popularity after displaying a stellar show in the IPL 2022 season but he was not an unknown figure in the Indian cricket circuit.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 season, he bagged 14 wickets at an economy rate of just 3.77. In the 2018-19 season he had made his first-class debut and in that season Yash had claimed 30 wickets at an average of 24.70 in the Ranji Trophy. His terrific performance in the domestic cricket, helped him in securing a 3.20 crore deal at the mega IPL auction ahead of the 2022 season.

