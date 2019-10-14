Bowlers Shine as India Women Complete Clean Sweep Over South Africa

India’s bowlers stepped up to the plate in the third and final ODI in Vadodara against South Africa as they defended a low total and came away with a narrow six-run win in a thrilling contest to wrap up the three-match series 3-0.
Batting first, India had the worst possible start as they lost openers Priya Punia and Jemimah Rodrigues within the first couple of overs. Punam Raut (15) and captain Mithali Raj (11) were tasked with steadying the ship.
The duo put on 18 runs for the third wicket in the space of nine overs as the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp were making life difficult for India.
What a thrilling end to the final ODI in Vadodara. India clinch a nail-biter by 6 runs and take home the series 3-0 👏👏👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/oMIgmSDkgD— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 14, 2019
Khaka and Kapp accounted for Raut and Raj, before Harmanpreet Kaur got her act going.
Harmanpreet’s resilience lasted 76 deliveries and she scored 38, smashing five boundaries while Deepti Sharma (7) and Tanya Bhatia (6) failed to make the most of their chance.
Shikha Pandey, who came in at number 8, however did give Harmanpreet the required support. The seventh wicket partnership saw them score 49 runs before Kapp went through the defenses of Harmanpreet.
Pandey, who smashed six boundaries during her 40-ball-35, could not continue the good work for too long and was dismissed shortly, with the score at 8/133.
Mansi Joshi and Ekta Bisht could not add too many runs after that India’s innings folded for 146, leaving South Africa with a chance to finish their tour on a high.
In response, the Proteas had a more settled start with Lizelle Lee (13) and Laura Wolvaardt (23) making good progress till Joshi struck.
Trisha Chetty (7) and Mignon du Preez (10) did not last too long, as Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma dismissed them in quick succession.
Wolvaardt was the next to follow in what was a controversial decision that went in favour of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who had only made a half-hearted appeal for an lbw decision. Replays of the incident suggested that Wolvaardt had played the delivery with her bat before it hit the pad.
Gayakwad quickly added another scalp as Laura Goodall was clean bowled for 6, leave Sune Luus and Kapp to try and breathe life into the chase.
A 40-run partnership later Bisht sent Luus back to the hut even as Kapp at the other end continued to chip away at the target.
Kapp too could not take her side all the way as Deepti Sharma picked her second wicket, to keep India in the hunt for a whitewash and in the process ensuring the contest would head for a close finish.
Nondumiso Shangase (10) and Shabnim Ismail (11), took the visitors closer to the finish line before Harmanpreet and Bisht further pegged them back.
Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayabonga Khaka together were unable to polish off the last seven runs as Jemimah Rodrigues struck the final blow to help India clinch a thrilling six-run win in Vadodara.
Bowlers Shine as India Women Complete Clean Sweep Over South Africa
India's bowlers stepped up to the plate in the third ODI in Vadodara against South Africa as they defended a low total and came away with a narrow six-run.
