Bowlers Strike But Handy Lower-order Runs By New Zealand A Frustrates India A

Pacers Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj found their lengths on Day 3 picking up five wickets between them before half-centuries from Dane Cleaver and Seth Rance helped the home side declare on 458/9 in reply to India A's 467/8.
By the time stumps were called for Prithvi Shaw had already raced to an unbeaten 33 in 26 balls and had M Vijay for company on 2* as India A finished on 35/0 after 8 overs.
Resuming on 176/1 New Zealand A lost the overnight pair of Tim Seifert and Hamish Rutherford in quick succession early in the day. While Siraj had Seifert caught behind for 20, Chahar castled centurion Rutherford for 114. Chahar then struck again getting rid of Under-19 star Rachin Ravindra for 2 while Saini too got into the act with the wicket of Glenn Philips (16) as the hosts slipped from 185/1 to 211/5.
Doug Bracewell (48) and Kyle Jamieson (30) then got together to stitch a 65-run stand for the sixth wicket before the former was dismissed by off-spinner K Gowtham. India A would have harboured hopes of a quick finish once they had the hosts at 346/8 but Rance and Blair Ticker had other ideas.
The duo added 83 runs for the final wicket with Rance, in particular, taking the aggressive route. He slammed a quickfire 69* in 57 balls which included four fours and four sixes before New Zealand A declared. Tickner remained unbeaten on 30.
For India A, Gowtham was the pick of the bowlers finishing with 3/107 in 42 overs while Chahar and Saini chipped in with two wickets apiece.
Shaw then got into the act immediately thumping 7 fours in his 33 while Vijay played a sedate role as the openers ended the day unscathed.
Brief Scores: India A 35/0 & 467/8 dec. (P Shaw 33*, M Vijay 2*) lead New Zealand A 458/ 9 dec (H Rutherford 114, S Rance 69*, D Cleaver 53, K Gowtham 3-107) by 44 runs
First Published: November 18, 2018, 1:59 PM IST