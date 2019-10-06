Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: NED VS NEP

upcoming
NED NED
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 6: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201915:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Bowling Coach Chris Silverwood in Battle With Gary Kirsten for England Job

With England yet to finalise on their head coach after Trevor Bayliss left the post at the end of the Ashes, bowling coach Chris Silverwood’s name has emerged as a strong contender alongside the South African Gary Kirsten, according to a report by the BBC.

Cricketnext Staff |October 6, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
Bowling Coach Chris Silverwood in Battle With Gary Kirsten for England Job

With England yet to finalise on their head coach after Trevor Bayliss left the post at the end of the Ashes, bowling coach Chris Silverwood’s name has emerged as a strong contender alongside the South African Gary Kirsten, according to a report by the BBC.

Bayliss stepped down from the role following this summer's drawn Ashes series against Australia.

The former pacer, who was the coach that led Essex to their first County title in 25 years, had joined the England set up last year in January after his stint with the county.

An announcement on the matter is expected next week.

Many expect Silverwood to pip Kirsten, the World Cup winning coach in 2011 with India, to the job especially with Ashley Giles endorsing the 44-year-old and preferring an English coach too.

For the incoming coach, who would be at the helm of a World Cup winning side, the first task would be a tour of New Zealand with two Tests and five T20Is.

England, who failed to win back the Ashes, will now be focusing on red-ball cricket as per the instructions of director of cricket Giles as they look to breathe life into an inconsistent Test team.

Giles and the ECB are also unlikely to go for a two-coach policy.

It is understood former England captain Alec Stewart made the shortlist and was invited to a final interview.

However, the Surrey director of cricket withdrew from the reckoning because of the demands of the schedule and the impact on his family.

chris silverwoodEnglandengland jobgary kirstensilverwood

Related stories

Ben Stokes Wins PCA Players' Player of Year Award
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 12:33 PM IST

Ben Stokes Wins PCA Players' Player of Year Award

ECB's The Hundred Under Fire for 'Junk Food' Sponsorship
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 7:39 PM IST

ECB's The Hundred Under Fire for 'Junk Food' Sponsorship

Anxiety Issues Force England's Sarah Taylor to Retire
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 5:28 PM IST

Anxiety Issues Force England's Sarah Taylor to Retire

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more