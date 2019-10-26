Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 36, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 26 October, 2019

1ST INN

Netherlands *

97/0 (10.4)

Netherlands
v/s
Bermuda
Bermuda

Toss won by Netherlands (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 36: NED VS BER

live
NED NED
BER BER

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 37: NAM VS SIN

upcoming
NAM NAM
SIN SIN

Dubai

26 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 38: KEN VS PNG

upcoming
KEN KEN
PNG PNG

Dubai

27 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 39: HK VS NIG

upcoming
HK HK
NIG NIG

Dubai

27 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Bowling Coach & Wicket-keeper Arrested for Betting on KPL Matches

The two have been arrested for their involvement in betting in a KPL match between the Blasters and the Belagavi Panthers in 2018.

Cricketnext Staff |October 26, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Bowling Coach & Wicket-keeper Arrested for Betting on KPL Matches

Vinu Prasad, the bowling coach of Karnataka Premier League (KPL) side Bengaluru Blasters and M Vishwanathan, wicket-keeper batsman for Hubli Tigers, were arrested by the Crime Branch Unit of the Bangalore police for placing bets on matches during the 2018 KPL season.

Vinu, 33, was an off-spinner in his playing days and had also played in a lone first-class game for Karnataka in the 2008 season. The 39-year-old Vishwanathan has been active in the local club circuit for nearly twenty years now.

The two have been arrested for their involvement in betting in a KPL match between the Blasters and the Belagavi Panthers in 2018.

“Another match-fixing case traced by CCB in KPL. Bangalore Blasters team bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan were arrested. They fixed the 2018 match of Bangalore and Belagavi team. Further investigation is on. Few bookies are involved who will be arrested,” the joint commissioner of police (crime) in Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil, said in an official statement on Friday.

Vishwanathan allegedly received five lakh rupees from bookies for what the CCB called ‘underperforming’. The police claimed Vishwanathan had batted slowly during the match.

It is worth noting that he had scored 46 runs of 26 balls in a match that was won by the Blasters, whom he played for at the time.

Prasad’s exact role in the fixing scandal remains unknown.

The KPL – and by extension the Tamil Nadu Premier League, otherwise known as the TNPL – had come under the scanner after multiple instances of match fixing were reported.

Belagavi PanthersHubli TigersKarnataka Premier LeagueM VishwanathanVinu Prasad

Related stories

Internal Probe Committee Gives 'Clean Chit' to TNPL on Fixing Charges
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 6:06 PM IST

Internal Probe Committee Gives 'Clean Chit' to TNPL on Fixing Charges

BCCI Extends Match-fixing Crackdown to Regional Leagues
Cricketnext Staff | September 25, 2019, 2:16 PM IST

BCCI Extends Match-fixing Crackdown to Regional Leagues

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 3:34 PM IST

Players Should be Educated on Pitfalls of Match-fixing: Gavaskar

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

SIN v NAM
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

PNG v KEN
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 T20 | Sun, 27 Oct, 2019

NIG v HK
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more