Bowling to Marnus Labuschagne is Like Impressing a Girl at the Club: James Anderson

Veteran England seamer James Anderson dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in a county match and pulled off one of the best one-liners that will leave even one of the most intense MCC member in splits. He likened bowling to the Australian to impressing a girl at a club.

“You want to create a good impression and stamp your authority on that battle,” Anderson told BBC Podcast ‘Tailenders’. It’s nice to get the first blow in.I’d never bowled at him before,” said Anderson. Then came the punch: “It’s like when you see a girl at a club and you try to play it cool. You want her to be impressed. You start dancing to the Stone Roses while your shoes stick to the floor.”

Anderson is not the only one who feels the same way about the Labuschagne. He has been in supreme form and reached his peak here in England back in 2019 Ashes but Anderson wasn’t there due to an injury. But Jimmy secretly relished having a go at the batsman and finally he got his chance when Lancashire took on Glamorgan.

‘Missing IPL Blessing in Disguise’

Marnus Labuschagne has expressed concerns for Australian players who are currently in India for the IPL 2021 even as the country battles a record surge in daily coronavirus cases. The daily coronavirus count in India on Wednesday touched a new high with over 3.7 lakh fresh cases reported.

A host of Australian cricketers and one match official including Andre Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Paul Reiffel have already left IPL 2021. India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break while umpire Nitin Menon has also left for home after his mother and wife were tested positive for the deadly virus.“You obviously feel for them,” Labuschagne told Sky Sports. “But I haven’t spoken to too many guys that are feeling unsafe. It’s more about getting back into Australia and what does that look like. I just hope that they stay safe and get back to Australia safely whenever they do.”

