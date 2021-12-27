Boxing Day Test, India vs South Africa, Day 1 Talking Points: KL Rahul's Sparkling Ton And Wayward SA Bowling

It was a contrasting day for India and South Africa as the first Test got underway between the two teams at Centurion’s SuperSport Park. While India ended the day with a smile, South Africa were left to rue missed plenty of chances through the day.

Here we look at the major talking points from Day 1 of the India-South Africa 1st Test.

Overcast Skies But India Opt to Bat

What should you do when the overhead conditions are favourable for bowling? Yeah, no prize for guessing, win the toss and bowl first. The sun was hiding behind the clouds when India captain Virat Kohli and his counterpart Dean Elgar walked out for the toss. Kohli called it correctly and to everyone’s surprise, opted to bat first. When he was asked about the bold call, Kohli simply replied, “Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3."

What Friendly Conditions?

So under an overcast Centurion sky India openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul walked out to bat. And what did South Africa do? Well, they bowled way too many deliveries outside off and committed the mistake of not forcing the India openers to play more. And add to that, the pitch was flat too. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen made his debut and gifted Agarwal half-volleys which were dispatched for easy fours. Rahul wouldn’t touch anything that was away from his body. Agarwal would. The pair finished the morning session unconquered.

Ngidi to The Rescue, Rahul Tested by Uneven Bounce

The second session though began on a promising note with Lungi Ngidi dislodging Mayank Agarwal by pinning him lbw and then sending back Cheteshwar pujara for a golden duck. SA pacers, especially Kagiso Rabada, began testing Rahul with short deliveries. And one of these from Wiaan Mulder had him top-edging one towards long-leg but Jansen’s dive wasn’t enough.

Rahul Passes With Flying Colours

Even though bounce troubled Rahul, he was quick to neutralise the pressure by feasting on full deliveries which he converted into boundaries. He took his time to get off the mark - 21st delivery saw him hitting his first run of the innings. And while Agarwal struck boundaries, he was happy to hang back. Steadily, he began dominating and entered the 90s with a four and six off successive deliveries. A boundary took him to three figures as he became the second ever Indian opener to record a ton on SA soil.

Wasteful Kohli

A lot has been said and written about Virat Kohli’s century drought. It continues. He was a little circumspect but came into his own, pulling and driving with confidence. But he chased away one which he shouldn’t have or should have put away for a four - the ball was way, way outside off and all he managed was an edge to be caught in the slips. He had shown patience till then and looked all set for something special. That will have to wait now.

Vintage Rahane, Poor Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane is no longer India Test vice-captain. There are questions over his place in the team. In fact, there are questions over Cheteshwar Pujara too. The two endured contrasting days. While Pujara got out bat-pad to short leg for a golden duck, Rahane made an enterprising start with a flurry of boundaries. At the close of play, the under-pressure Rahane had reached 40 off 82 - an innings laced with eight fours.

