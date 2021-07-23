BPH vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men’s, July 23 11:00 pm IST

BPH vs LNS dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s The Hundred Men’s match between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit July 23 2300 IST

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s Match between Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit:Birmingham Phoenix will be up against London Spirit in the second match of the Hundred Men’s 2021 on Friday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.The Birmingham Phoenix are the early favourites to win the tournament as they possess a decent balance of youth and experience in their squad.While they have explosive players like Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone in their line-up, they will also have the services of Finn Allen and Imran Tahir.

On the other hand, London Spirit will be led by England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan. Other than Morgan, Spirit also have some match-winning players in Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence and Josh Inglis. Spirit’s bowling attack will be spearheaded by Mohammad Amir.

Ahead of today’s The Hundred Men’s match between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit; here is everything you want to know about this encounter:

BPH vs LNS Telecast

The match between BPH vs LNS will not betelevised in India.

BPH vs LNS Live Streaming

The match between BPH vs LNS can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

BPH vs LNS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 23 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The BPH vs LNS match will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

BPH vs LNS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Finn Allen

Vice-Captain: Daniel Lawrence

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Lawrence

All-Rounders: Mohd Nabi, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Mark Wood, Mohammad Amir

BPH vs LNS probable playing XI:

Birmingham Phoenix Predicted Playing XI: Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Chris Woakes, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne and Dillon Pennington

London Spirit Predicted Playing XI: Joe Denly, Josh Inglis (wk), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Amir, Mark Wood, Roelof van der Merwe/Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here