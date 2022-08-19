BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for The Hundred match Between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers, August 19, 11:30 PM IST

PH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for The Hundred match: Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will face off in a blockbuster encounter of The Hundred. Birmingham Phoenix is currently at the third position on the points table and will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Moeen Ali and Co have won three consecutive matches and will aim to maintain their winning ways.

Northern Superchargers is currently languishing at the sixth spot on the points table and have lost three matches on the trot. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored a stellar half-century in the last match but was unable to change the fortunes of his team. Northern Superchargers would want to salvage their campaign with a win. Superchargers’ middle order needs to step up in the next match if they are to have any chance of winning.

Ahead of the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers be played?

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will be played on August 19, Friday.

Where will the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers be played?

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will be played at Edgbaston.

What time will the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers begin?

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will begin at 11:30 PM IST on August 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers?

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers?

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

BPH vs NOH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for BPH vs NOH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Adam Lyth, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes



BPH vs NOH Possible Starting XI

Birmingham Phoenix Predicted Line-up: Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Timm van der Gugten, Henry Brookes, Imran Tahir

Northern Superchargers Predicted Line-up: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Michael Pepper (wk), David Willey, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Craig Miles

