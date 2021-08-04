BPH vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 04, 11:30 PM IST

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles: Oval Invincibles will square off against Birmingham Phoenix in the upcoming 18th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at the Edgbaston on August 04, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST. It will be interesting to watch Birmingham Phoenix play against Oval Invincibles as both sides have experienced almost the same rides in the 100-ball tournament.

Both Birmingham and Oval have played four matches each and have won two out of them. Birmingham has lost two games while Oval lost one and their one game was washed out due to rain. Phoenix are placed at the fifth position on the points table while Oval are situated at the fourth slot with five points.

Both Phoenix and Oval scripted victory in their last game and will be thus hoping to continue the winning momentum on Wednesday too.

Ahead of the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles; here is everything you need to know:

BPH vs OVI Telecast

The Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match will not be broadcasted in India.

BPH vs OVI Live Streaming

The BPH vs OVI game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BPH vs OVI Match Details

The match between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles will be played at the Edgbaston on August 04, Wednesday at 11:30 PM IST.

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jason Roy

Vice-Captain- Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for BPH vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batsmen: Miles Hammond, Finn Allen, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone,

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood

BPH vs OVI Probable XIs:

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Benjamin(wk), Benny Howell, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir, Miles Hammond

Oval Invincibles: Colin Ingram, Sam Billings(wk), Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Laurie Evans

