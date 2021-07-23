BPH-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women’s, July 23 07:30 pm IST

BPH-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s Match between Birmingham Phoenix Women vs London Spirit Women:The Hundred women’s tournament opener, which was played between Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women, received a tremendous response from all corners of the world. In the electrifying season opener, Oval Invincibles Women defeated Manchester Originals Women by five wickets.

And, now, in the second game of the series, Birmingham Phoenix Women will play against London Spirit Women at Edgbaston on Friday. Unlike the first game of the event, this onewill get started at 07:30 pm (IST).

The Phoenix Women will be led by England’s wicket-keeper batswoman Amy Jones. She was appointed their skipper after ace Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry pulled out from the mega event. Going into today’s encounter, all eyes will be on Indian prodigy and number one ranked T20I batter, Shafali Verma.

The Phoenix Women will also have the services of Katie Mack, Erin Burns and England’s domestic stars Georgia Elwiss, Eve Jones and Kirstie Gordon.

On the other hand, London Spirit Women have drafted a star-studded squad for the inaugural edition of the Hundred. The London based outfit will be led by England’s skipper Heather Knight. West Indies all-rounderDeandra Dottin and 2017 World Cup winner Tammy Beaumont are the prominent names in their squad. They will also have the services of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Ahead of today’s The Hundred Women’s match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and London Spirit Women; here is everything you need to know about this encounter:

BPH-W vs LNS-W Telecast

The match between BPH-W vs LNS-W will not betelevised in India.

BPH-W vs LNS-W Live Streaming

The match between BPH-W vs LNS-W can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

BPH-W vs LNS-W Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 23 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The BPH-W vs LNS-W match will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

BPH-W vs LNS-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-captain: Amy Jones

BPH-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont

Batsmen: Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin

All-Rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Naomi Dattani

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro

BPH-W vs LNS-W probable playing XI:

Birmingham Phoenix Women Predicted Playing XI: Amy Jones (C & WK), Shafali Verma, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack.

London Spirit Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Amara Carr (WK), Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens

