BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hundred 2022 match, August 19, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 8:00 pm IST

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 19) Hundred 2022 match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Northern Superchargers Women: In the eleventh match of the Hundred 2022, the Northern Superchargers will take the field against Birmingham Phoenix Women. The enthralling encounter will take place at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham on Friday, August 19.

The Northern Superchargers opened their account with an impressive win against London Spirits by 5 runs. The Hollie Armitage-led side hopes to keep their winning momentum going in the upcoming matches. India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be the player to look out for on the Superchargers side.

On the contrary, the Birmingham Phoenix are unbeaten in the tournament winning both their matches so far. With a star-studded lineup, Phoenix will be a force to be reckoned with in this year’s Hundred tournament. All-rounder Ellyse Perry will be one of the vital cogs for Phoenix.

Let’s see who comes out on top when the two sides clash on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers; here is everything you need to know:

BPH-W vs NOS-W Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will not be telecast in India.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Match Details

The BPH-W vs NOS-W match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday, August 19 at 8:00 pm IST.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Amy Jones

Suggested Playing XI for BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Amy Jones

Batsmen: Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Sophie Devine

All-rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Ellyse Perry, Jenny Gunn

Bowlers: Lucy Higham, Katie Levick, Kirstie Gordon



Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Possible Starting XI:

Birmingham Phoenix Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophie Devine (c), Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Northern Superchargers Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick

