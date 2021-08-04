BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 04, 08:00 PM IST

BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Oval Invincibles Women: The 18th match of The Hundred Women’s will witness a thrilling encounter between Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women. The match is scheduled to be played on August 04, Wednesday at 08:00 PM IST at the Edgbaston.

Birmingham Phoenix Women need to be at their best in the upcoming matches of The Hundred Women if they want to stay in the competition. The team has produced poor performances thus far and has secured victory in just one out of four league matches. Birmingham will be entering the contest against Oval Invincibles after losing their last two matches against Southern Brave and Trent Rockets respectively by eight wickets and 11 runs respectively.

Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent outing. They have secured victory in two league games while losing as many. Ovals registered victory in their first two league matches. However, since then the team has lost its plot as they registered a defeat in their next two games against Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire respectively.

Ahead of the match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Oval Invincibles Women; here is everything you need to know:

BPH-W vs OVI-W Telecast

The Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

BPH-W vs OVI-W Live Streaming

The BPH-W vs OVI-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BPH-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Oval Invincibles Women will be played at the Edgbaston on August 04, Wednesday at 08:00 PM IST.

BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dane Van Niekerk

Vice-Captain- Amy Jones

Suggested Playing XI for BPH-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Katie Mack, Alice Capsey, Evelyn Jones, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Grace Gibbs, Dane Van Niekerk

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant

BPH-W vs OVI-W Probable XIs:

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Emily Arlott, Amy Jones, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Gwenan Davies

Oval Invincibles Women: Sarah Bryce(wk), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gregory, Dane Van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Alice Capsey, Georgia Adams, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray

