BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 09, 07:30 PM IST

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women:The 23rd match of The Hundred Women’s will witness a thrilling encounter between Welsh Fire Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women. The match is scheduled to be played on August 09, Monday at 07:30 PM IST at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Birmingham Phoenix Women have succumbed to a below-average performance in the 100-ball competition. They are currently the wooden-spooners in the points table. Phoenix have secured victory in just one league match while losing four games. They will be entering the contest against Welsh Fire after losing their last match by eight wickets against Oval Invincibles.

Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, have won two out of their five league matches thus far. They are present at the sixth position on the points table. The team registered a defeat in their previous match by four wickets against Trent Rockets.

Ahead of the match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women; here is everything you need to know:

BPH-W vs WEF-W Telecast

The Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Welsh Fire Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Live Streaming

The BPH-W vs WEF-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

BPH-W vs WEF-W Match Details

The match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 09, Monday at 07:30 PM IST.

BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sarah Taylor

Vice-Captain- Eve Jones

Suggested Playing XI for BPH-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones, Sarah Taylor

Batsmen: Eve Jones, Georgia Redmayne, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Erin Burns, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Hannah Baker, Kirstie Gordon

BPH-W vs WEF-W Probable XIs:

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Jones (c and wk), Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk)

