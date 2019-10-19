BPL Not the Place to Make a Player: Shakib Lashes Out at Bowler Specific Rules

Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is unhappy about the way rules have been put in place for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League and has lashed out at the management for using the T20 tournament for wrong purposes.
Shakib’s outburst comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a mandate of having a lesgpinner and an overseas pacer who bowls over 140 kmph in every game in the T20 tournament.
Two coaches have been dismissed as well so far for not featuring legspinners in their respective playing XIs in the National Cricket League.
"For so many years we couldn't select a legspinner for the senior team, but suddenly we made plans to include seven legspinners in the BPL," Shakib told Samakal on Saturday (October 19).
"This decision does come as a bit of a surprise, but I would still state that the board has taken a decision that it thinks is good. I think that legspinners should bowl a lot of overs in first-class cricket to gain confidence and consistency. The BPL is an international-standard competitive tournament where you will face scenarios that you are likely to face in international cricket. You share the dressing room with overseas cricketers. It is not the place to make a player."
The rule with regards to the two specific kind of bowlers were introduced to help solve the problems of the national team, but Shakib believes there are more important things like facilities and remuneration that need to be looked at first.
"Only focusing on the national team shouldn't be the main job of the organisers. Places like Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet should have a proper gym, running and indoor facilities. You cannot bat for more than 15 minutes in the Mirpur indoor facilities, because it gets so hot. They haven't installed ACs even after being told for ten years. It is quite disappointing, especially when we see indoors in other countries that have clear lighting and ACs.
"First-class match fees is very unacceptable," Shakib said. "It is a very small amount for a cricketer to maintain the minimum standard of living in Bangladesh. Things are getting costlier. Government officers get increments every year, but we see that it is same for us every time. It even gets reduced. BPL and DPL are big examples of this.
"I always get a feeling that cricketers in our country are being suppressed. This is not right. Everyone should have equal opportunity. A player should be left to earn what he feels he deserves. If the team doesn't want to take the player at that payment, the player will deal with it. But to stop him is not right," he added.
Bangladesh’s next assignment will be against India when they play three T20Is and two Test matches away from home.
