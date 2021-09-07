BR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 08, 04:30 AM IST

BR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Barbados Royals will face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 20th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The league game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on September 8, Wednesday, at 04:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals have failed to prove their mettle in the T20 Championship so far. The team are reeling at the last position in the points table with just two points under their belt. They have secured victory in just one league match while losing as many as five fixtures. Barbados will be eyeing to turn the table of fortune in the upcoming game. The Royals need to win all their upcoming league games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently fourth in the points table. They have only won three games. Warriors will have an upper hand in the Wednesday’s contest as they defeated Barbados Royals in their last match of CPL 2021 by nine wickets.

The details of the match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors are as follows:

BR vs GUY Telecast

CPL 2021 is not broadcasted in India.

BR vs GUY Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match on the FanCode app and website

BR vs GUY Match Details

The match will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 08, Wednesday at 04:30 AM IST.

BR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Azam Khan

Vice-Captain- Chandrapaul Hemraj

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Smit Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Phillips, Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd

BR vs GUY Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals: Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (c), Nyeem Young, Raymon Reifer, Azam Khan, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Shoaib Malik

