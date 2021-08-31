BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 1, 04:30 AM IST

BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs:In the tenth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021, Barbados Royals will lock horns with Jamaica Tallawahs. The high-voltage game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 1, Wednesday at 04:30 AM IST.

Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will face each other for the second time in CPL 2021. Royals had defeated Tallawahs by 15 runs in their first outing against each other in the 2021 edition. Thus, coming into the match on Wednesday, Tallawahs will be hoping for redemption. Jamaica are currently second in the points table after winning one game from two league matches.

On the other hand, Barbados Royals are reeling at the second last position with one victory and two losses. The team lost their first two matches in CPL 2021 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs and six wickets, respectively. However, they finally found their winning rhythm in their previous game against Tallawahs. Barbados will now be hoping to continue their winning momentum to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs; here is everything you need to know:

BR vs JAM Telecast

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will not be broadcasted in India.

BR vs JAM Live Streaming

The match between BR and JAM will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BR vs JAM Match Details

The tenth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 1, Wednesday at 04:30 AM IST.

BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Mohammad Amir

Vice-Captain:Migael Pretorius

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton, Shai Hope, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh, Migael Pretorius

BR vs JAM Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals: Jason Holder (c), Shai Hope (wk), Azam Khan, Kyle Mayers, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs: Haider Ali, Migael Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis

