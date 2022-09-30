BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2022 Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match, October 01, 04:30 AM IST

BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs: The final of the Caribbean Premier League will witness a high-voltage match between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Barbados Royals were the team to beat right from the beginning of the T20 Championship. They won eight of their ten league matches to occupy first place in the points table. Royal followed it up with a scintillating win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first qualifier by 87 runs. The opening batter Rahkeem Cornwall was the player of the match with his terrific knock of 54-ball 91.

On the contrary, Jamaica Tallawahs ended up in fourth place in the standings. They won four league matches while losing five games. The team defeated Saint Lucia Kings in the Eliminator by 33 runs while in the second qualifier they thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by 37 runs. Batters were the standout performers for the team.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs, here is everything you need to know:

BR vs JAM Telecast

Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs game will not be telecast in India.

BR vs JAM Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BR vs JAM Match Details

CPL 2022 final will be conducted at Providence Stadium in Guyana at 04:30 AM IST on October 01, Saturday.

BR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain – Rahkeem Cornwall

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Lewis

Batters: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas, Brandon King

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, IM Wasim

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Mohammad Amir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman



BR vs JAM Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals: Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Devon Thomas, Ramon Simmonds, Najibullah Zadran, H Tector, Jason Holder(C), OC McCoy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh, Rahkeem Cornwall

Jamaica Tallawahs: IM Wasim, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Nabi, Rovman Powell(C), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholson Gordon, K Lewis, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Fabian Allen

