BR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, August 27 04:30 am IST

BR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:In the second match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Barbados Royals will lock horns with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Friday, August 27 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Barbados Royals had a disappointing run in the previous edition of the league. Last year, the Royals finished at the fifth spot in the Group stage and failed to qualify for the knockout round of the league. They managed to win just three out of their ten matches. However, this time around, they will hope for better performance,

On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished CPL 2020 at the bottom of the table with just three points in their kitty. After their terrible performance in the last edition, they have recruited Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo for this season to bolster their squad and it will be interesting to see how their newest signing performs.

Date, time, venue, telecast – all you need to know about today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match between Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

BR vs SKN Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

BR vs SKN Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

BR vs SKN Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between BR vs SKN will be played on Thursday, August 27 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between BR vs SKN will start at 04:30 am (IST).

BR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain- Johnson Charles

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop

BR vs SKN Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals Predicted Playing XI: Glenn Phillips (wk), Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Predicted Playing XI: Joshua Da Silva (wk), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Devon Thomas, Asif Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Rayad Emrit

