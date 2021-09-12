BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For CPL 2021 Between Barbados Royals And Saint Lucia Kings, September 12 7:30 PM IST

BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings: Barbados Royals will be up against Saint Lucia Kings in the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 on Sunday at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST) and the live coverage of the encounter will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

So far, Barbados Royals are having a forgettable outing in the ongoing season. They started the tournament with two back to back losses against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders.

However, in their third game of the season, they bounced back to register a 15-run win against Jamaica Tallawahs before losing to the same opponent in their next encounter. And, at this stage of the league, it is going to be very difficult for the Royals to leave their mark in the series.

On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings are still in the race to make it to the playoff and they will fancy their chances against a beaten Barbados Royals on Sunday. In their opening eight games, the Kings have won four and lost as many games.

BR vs SLK Telecast.

The CPL 2021 match between Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings will be televised in India on Star Sports Network.

BR vs SLK Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

BR vs SLK Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between BR vs SLK will be played on Sunday, September 12 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between BR vs SLK will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roston Chase

Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Philips, Tim David

All-rounder: Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royal, Mohammad Amir

BR vs SLK Probable XIs

Barbados Royals Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Smit Patel (wk), Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder (c), Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir

Saint Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI: Samit Patel, Roston Chase, Tim David, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Kadeem Alleyne, Mark Deyal, David Wiese, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams

