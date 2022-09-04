BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Caribbean Premier League 2022 match, September 4, 7:30 PM IST

BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings: In the sixth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 on Sunday, we have Barbados Royals taking on Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park in Basseterre. Barbados Royals delivered a dominating performance in their opening match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The team comfortably chased the score of 150 runs within 15.1 overs to record a win by seven wickets. Kyle Mayers was the force to reckon with in the game. The opening batter played an exceptional knock of 73 runs off 46 balls. The team will hope to continue the momentum on Sunday to climb to the top place from the second position.

Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders hammered Saint Lucia Kings by three runs. Batting first, the team could manage only 143 runs in 20 overs. Roshon Primus and Mark Deyal looked decent with the bat with knocks of 38 and 35 runs. Chasing the score, Trinbago comfortably won in 19.2 overs.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings, here is everything you need to know:

BR vs SLK Telecast

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings game will not be telecast in India.

BR vs SLK Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BR vs SLK Match Details

BR vs SLK match will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre at 7:30 PM IST on September 4, Sunday.

BR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kesrick Williams

Vice-Captain – Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Johnson Charles

Batters: Devon Thomas, Tim David, David Miller, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams

BR vs SLK Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals: Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Quinton de Kock, Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, David Miller, Jason Holder

Saint Lucia Kings: Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Tim David, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Matthew Forde, Preston McSween, Rivaldo Clarke, Kesrick Williams, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph

