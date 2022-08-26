BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for BR vs TKR 6ixty 2022, BR vs TKR match 3, August 26, Warner Park

BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s BR vs TKR 6ixty 2022 match 3 between Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders:

Barbados Royals will be aiming to start their 6ixty tournament journey on a promising note as they will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday. The third match of the brand new The 6ixty tournament between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St.Kitts.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is set to lead Barbados Royals. Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, will handle the leadership duties of Trinbago Knight Riders.

The Barbados Royals have a strong batting unit comprising prolific big hitters like Kyle Mayers, Devon Thomas and Harry Tector. Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, appear to be little weak in terms of their bowling unit. Their bowling performance will depend a lot on West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph.

Guyana Amazon Warriors were scheduled to face Saint Lucia King in the inaugural match of the 6ixty tournament today.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

BR vs TKR Telecast

The 6ixty 2022 match 3 between Barbados Royals (BR) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will not be telecast live in India.

BR vs TKR Live Streaming

The 6ixty 2022 match 3 between Barbados Royals (BR) and Trinbago Knight Riders will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BR vs TKR Match Details

The Barbados Royals (BR) vs Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) match 3 will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St.Kitts on Friday, August 26, at 3:00 am IST.

BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kyle Mayers

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Kyle Mayers, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Justin Greaves, Seekkuge Prasanna

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Possible Starting XI:

Barbados Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Devon Thomas, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Harry Tector, Teddy Bishop, Rakheem Cornwall, Jason Holder (captain), Justin Greaves, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (captain), Tion Webster, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here