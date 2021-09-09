BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders, September 9 07:30 pm IST

BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders:In the 23rd match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Barbados Royals will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, September 9, at Warner Park. The match between BR and TKR will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

The Barbados Royals are having a forgettable outing in the CPL as they have lost their five out of opening seven games. They are also languishing at the bottom of the CPL table with just four points in their kitty.On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders have won four out of seven games to consolidate their position at the second spot with eight points.

The last time two teams met in this season, Trinbago Knight Riders had managed to collect all two points by defeating Barbados Royals by 6 wickets.

BR vs TKR Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

BR vs TKR Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders can be live-streamed on the Fan Code app.

BR vs TKR Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between BR vs TKR will be played on Thursday, September 9 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between BR vs TKR will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sunil Narine

Vice-Captain- Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons

All-rounder: Sunil Narine, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Nyeem Young

BR vs TKR Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals Predicted Playing XI: Jason Holder©, Smit Patel(wk), Johnson Charles, Azam Khan, Glenn Phillips, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Kieron Pollard©, Tim Seifert (wk), Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Leonardo Julien, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here