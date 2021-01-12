Brad Hogg Criticises Steve Smith for Scuffing Rishabh Pant’s Batting Mark

The incident occurred during a drink’s break when Pant was not at the crease. The stump camera showed an Australian cricketer, whose face was not seen, scuffing at the crease where Pant had marked his batting guard.

The last and final day of the third Test between India and Australia at Sydney was marred in several controversies, with one of them being the moment when former Australia captain Steve Smith appeared to be scuffing away the batting guard mark made on the crease by Rishabh Pant.

Though Australian captain Tim Paine came out in defense of his team-mate, many former cricketers across the world criticised Smith’s action on social media. One such cricketer who felt Smith had no business doing so was former Australian left-arm chinaman bowler, Brad Hogg.

When a fan asked him for his opinion on Twitter, Hogg went on to criticise Smith’s actions. The fan posted the clip showing Smith scuffing Pant’s batting guard mark, and asked Hogg for his “thoughts”.

Any thoughts on this?? pic.twitter.com/3MbGzHMSge — Chandan Talreja (@talreja_chandan) January 11, 2021

Hogg replied to the tweet, saying: “Batsmans area. Not his space to mark! (sic)” He also added that he had not seen the incident while live coverage was on.

Batsmans area. Not his space to mark! It did alert my eyes during the live coverage. #INDvAUS https://t.co/c67iu36s3Q — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 11, 2021

The incident occurred during a drink’s break when Pant was not at the crease. The stump camera showed an Australian cricketer, whose face was not seen, scuffing at the crease where Pant had marked his batting guard. The cricketer first walked around the pitch, then went in front of the stumps and began shadow-batting, and, a few seconds later, deliberately removed the batting guard mark made by Pant. As Pant comes back to the crease, he takes fresh guard again.

Though the face of the person was not seen in the clip, the jersey number — 49 — was clearly visible. Jersey No. 49 belongs to Steve Smith.

India pulled off one of the greatest escapes in Test cricket while holding on to draw the match in what was a thrilling last day. It was one of Team India’s most resilient efforts to save a Test in memory.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted with injuries and pain for 256 balls to save the Test. While Vihari limped for the most part of his innings due to a hamstring injury, Ashwin had tweaked his back but defied pain to face the Aussie attack. Ravindra Jadeja, who was next to bat, had a dislocated thumb and was operated upon today.

Needing 407 for victory, India finished at 334-5. They batted for 131 overs on a pitch that appeared to be slowing down. With the series still level at 1-1, the two teams now head to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test, which begins on Friday.