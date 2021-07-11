Brad Hogg Picks India XI for T20 World Cup; Goes with Interesting Combination of Players

The T20 World Cup is a fair distance away but already experts have started speculating about the look of Indian team. On one hand, Aakash Chopra feels that KL Rahul will open instead of Virat Kohli, while Brad Hogg feels that Kohli will open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Earlier this year, Kohli had indicated that he would open the batting in the IPL and T20 World Cup.

“My Indian team going into the T20 World Cup would have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening the batting. I might be a bit harsh on Shikhar Dhawan but they need some attacking players in the middle-order and so they need to push Kohli up the order.” He also had Suryakumar Yadav in the line up who has had a great start to his international career. “I have Suryakumar Yadav, a youngster to international cricket, at No.3. I think his versatility is going to add a bit of spice to that batting line-up. KL Rahul is the prime runner for the No.4 spot,” he said.

“Coming in at No.5 is Rishabh Pant and I would keep him as a floater. If there is a wicket falling in the seventh over, I would send him up the order at dominate against spin. I would have Hardik Pandya at No.6 and Ravindra Jadeja at No.7.”

“If Kuldeep Yadav does well in Sri Lanka, having a left-arm wrist-spinner could be a point of difference. But at the moment, Chahal is the number one spinner. Someone like a Thakur could get an opportunity due to his explosive batting and he is also good in the powerplay and at the death. Then you got Bhuvi and then Bumrah.”

Brad Hogg’s XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

