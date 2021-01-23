Brad Hogg Warns Removal of Virat Kohli as Skipper Will Destroy Team India’s Culture

The 49-year-old former spin bowler also said that Kohli bats better when he is the captain.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has come to the defence of Indian skipper Virat Kohli after India's victory against Australia in the four-match Test series has opened a debate about Kohli’s captaincy. The Indian team was led by Ajinkya Rahane in 2nd, 3rd and 4th Test matches and was able to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Brad has supported Virat’s captaincy claiming that the ‘culture’ of team India will be ‘destroyed’ if Kohli is removed as the captain of the team.

The 49-year-old former spin bowler also said that Kohli bats better when he is the captain. He further said Kohli would not want it to happen but his batting will be affected if he is removed as the skipper of the team India.

Speaking about Rahane, Brad said that he is cool and calm and has done a fantastic job as the skipper in the three matches. Although he believes that Rahane is a leader, decisive and does not get agitated, Brad said, “But I will leave him as vice-captain because I think Virat Kohli leads from the front.”

After the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, Kohli went back to India as he took paternity leave to be with his wife actress Anushka Sharma. The actor gave birth to their daughter on January 11.

Meanwhile, many former cricketers have appreciated Rahane’s captaincy. Former India left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi said that Rahane’s captaincy reminded him of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi. Bishan also said that in order to prolong Kohli’s career as a batsman, he should give the captaincy to Rahane.

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has said that Kohli will have to step down as the captain of team India if the side does not win the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup which will happen in India later this year.

The team will be playing a Test series against England next month.