Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Brathwaite Replaces Suspended Holder as WI Captain in Third Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 5, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Brathwaite Replaces Suspended Holder as WI Captain in Third Test

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite. (Getty Images)

Loading...
After West Indies skipper Jason Holder was suspended for the third and final Test match against England for a second minor over-rate offence in the second Test, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announced that opener Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the team, with fast bowler Keemo Paul being drafted into the squad for the Test as well.

Paul has played two Tests and has three wickets to his name, and comes on the back of some good performances for Guyana, picking up 20 wickets in the last three first-class matches. He has also scored 142 runs in the same period, making him a handy option with the bat.

Brathwaite had led Windies in the team’s 2-0 away Test series defeats to India and Bangladesh in October-November 2018.

“With Jason Holder missing out on the last Test, Kraigg Brathwaite will take the reins of captaincy," said Courtney Browne, the Windies Chairman of Selectors, on Monday (February 4). "We also welcome Keemo Paul back to the squad. He is having a good showing in the West Indies first-class championship at the moment.

“The panel also takes this opportunity to congratulate the team and the support staff for the series victory and wish them all the best for the third and final match of the series.”

Windies and England play the third and final Test in St Lucia from February 9. The hosts are currently 2-0 up in the three-Test series, which they sealed with a 10-wicket victory in the second Test in Antigua.
Courtney BrowneJason HolderKeemo PaulKraigg Brathwaitewest indies vs england 2019
First Published: February 5, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...