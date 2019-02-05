Brathwaite Replaces Suspended Holder as WI Captain in Third Test

Loading...
Paul has played two Tests and has three wickets to his name, and comes on the back of some good performances for Guyana, picking up 20 wickets in the last three first-class matches. He has also scored 142 runs in the same period, making him a handy option with the bat.
Brathwaite had led Windies in the team’s 2-0 away Test series defeats to India and Bangladesh in October-November 2018.
“With Jason Holder missing out on the last Test, Kraigg Brathwaite will take the reins of captaincy," said Courtney Browne, the Windies Chairman of Selectors, on Monday (February 4). "We also welcome Keemo Paul back to the squad. He is having a good showing in the West Indies first-class championship at the moment.
“The panel also takes this opportunity to congratulate the team and the support staff for the series victory and wish them all the best for the third and final match of the series.”
Windies and England play the third and final Test in St Lucia from February 9. The hosts are currently 2-0 up in the three-Test series, which they sealed with a 10-wicket victory in the second Test in Antigua.
First Published: February 5, 2019, 11:33 AM IST