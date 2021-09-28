BRB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match 22 Between Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes, September 28, 01:00 PM IST

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes:Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) and Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) will lock horns with each other for the second time in the ongoing Assam T20 2021 tournament on Tuesday, September 28. The two teams will square off at the Judges Field in Guwahati at 01:00 PM IST.

Both Brahmaputra and Kaziranga have played seven matches so far, however BRB fare better with 18 points and four wins, whereas KAH have three wins and 12 points to their name. Brahmaputra Boys had their three-match winning spree halted by Subansiri Champs, who beat them by 24 runs (VJD method) on Monday. Despite the loss, they are placed third, a rung above Kaziranga in the points table and they will be eyeing to gain maximum points in this fixture.

On the other hand, the Kaziranga Heroes, have had some ups and downs in this tournament. However, they head into this match brimming with confidence after they thrashed the Manas Tigers by chasing down the target of 128 runs in 18 overs. They will not only aim for a win but also avenge their previous defeat against Bramhaputra Boys when the two teams clash in Guwahati in the afternoon. In their previous match, Brahmaputra walked off with a four-wicket victory.

Ahead of the match between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

BRB vs KAH Telecast

The Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes match will not be broadcasted in India.

BRB vs KAH Live Streaming

Assam T20 2021 matches can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website.

BRB vs KAH Match Details

The 22nd match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 28, at 01:00 PM IST.

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Danish Das

Vice-Captain: Biplab Saikia

Suggested Playing XI for BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Rishav Das, Nilotpal Das, Danish Das

All-rounders: Ranjit Mali, Gunjan Deka, Biplab Saikia, Abhilash Gogoi

Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Chetri, Abit Chakraborty

BRB vs KAH Probable XIs:

Brahmaputra Boys: Rishav Das (C), Mukhtar Hussain, Biplab Saikia, Sourav Kumar Saha (WK), Gunjan Deka, Krishna Das, Akash Chetri, Anurag Talukdar, Bishal Roy, Nilotpal Das, Kunal Sarma

Kaziranga Heroes: Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Amit Sinha (c), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (WK), Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Shivam Mittal, Abit Chakraborty, Sandip Mazumder

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here