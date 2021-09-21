BRB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 match, September 21, 01:00 PM IST

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes: In the eighth match of the 2021 edition of the Assam T20 League, Brahmaputra Boys will square off against Kaziranga Heroes. The two sides will lock horns with each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 21, Tuesday at 01:00 PM IST.

Brahmaputra Boys are yet to take the field in the Assam T20 league. The team was scheduled to play against Dihing Patkai Riders in their opening match. However, the game was washed due to persistent rain in Guwahati.

Kaziranga Heroes, on the other hand, got off to a poor start in the T20 league. The team was outclassed by Subansiri Champs by four wickets. However, Heroes made a comeback in their second match as they secured a victory against Manas Tigers by 28 runs. With one victory and one defeat, Kaziranga are currently third in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes; here is everything you need to know:

BRB vs KAH Telecast

The Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes match will not be broadcasted in India.

BRB vs KAH Live Streaming

Assam T20 2021 is live-streamed on Fancode.

BRB vs KAH Match Details

The eighth match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Brahmaputra Boys and Kaziranga Heroes at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 21, Tuesday at 01:00 PM IST.

BRB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhilash Gogoi

Vice-Captain: Amit Sinha

Suggested Playing XI for BRB vs KAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batsmen: Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Bishal Saha

All-rounders: Biplab Saikia, Amit Sinha, Abhilash Gogoi

Bowlers: Pushparaj Sharma, Ranjit Mali, Dasarath Kumar

BRB vs KAH Probable XIs:

Brahmaputra Boys: Kunal Sarma, Biplab Saikia, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Rishav Das (c), Chanakya Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain, Nilotpal Das, Bishal Roy, Pushparaj Sharma, Sourav Saha, Gunjan Deka

Kaziranga Heroes: Bishal Saha, Amit Sinha (c), Sandip Mazumder, Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Pritam Debnath, Denish Das, Dasarath Kumar, Abhijit Barman, Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk)

