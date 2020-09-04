BRCC Vs ALCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the final match of the day in ECS T10 Rome 2020 series on Friday, September 4, the Brescia Cricket Club team will go head-to-head against Asian Latina Cricket Club. The ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC Vs ALCC will be played at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground in Rome. The BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020 will begin at 8.30pm IST.
This is an important match for BRCC, who are currently on the second position in Group A. A victory in today’s match will assure their place in the semi-final. In their previous outing against RBCC, BRCC won by 43 runs.
ALCC, on the other hand, haven’t registered any victory in the competition so far. The team will look forward to registering their first win today.
BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club Live Streaming
The Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club will be broadcasted on the European Cricket Network and can be live-streamed on FanCode app.
BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club: Match Details
September 4 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground
ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club
ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club captain: Basharat -Ali
ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club vice-captain: Amandeep Singh
ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Clubwicketkeeper: Yasir Nawaz
ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club batsman: Sukhbir Singh, Basharat -Ali, Imran Naveed, Dharminder Singh
ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club all-rounders: Charanjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Imad Khan
ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club bowlers: Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Muhammad Saeed
BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club playing 11 against Kings XI Asian Latina Cricket Club: Yasir Nawaz (WK), Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Qulb Sajjad, Ammad Khan, Basharat -Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali -Abbas, Imad Khan
BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Asian Latina Cricket Club playing 11 against Brescia Cricket Club: Gurmukh Singh (WK), Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
BRCC Vs ALCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Best Picks / BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Captain / BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings