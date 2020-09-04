Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

37/2 (3.5)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

BRCC Vs ALCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Best Picks / BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Captain / BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 4, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
ECS T10 Rome.

In the final match of the day in ECS T10 Rome 2020 series on Friday, September 4, the Brescia Cricket Club team will go head-to-head against Asian Latina Cricket Club. The ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC Vs ALCC will be played at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground in Rome. The BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020 will begin at 8.30pm IST.

This is an important match for BRCC, who are currently on the second position in Group A. A victory in today’s match will assure their place in the semi-final. In their previous outing against RBCC, BRCC won by 43 runs.

ALCC, on the other hand, haven’t registered any victory in the competition so far. The team will look forward to registering their first win today.

BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club Live Streaming

The Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club will be broadcasted on the European Cricket Network and can be live-streamed on FanCode app.

BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club: Match Details

September 4 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Roma Cappanelle Cricket Ground

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club captain: Basharat -Ali

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club vice-captain: Amandeep Singh

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Clubwicketkeeper: Yasir Nawaz

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club batsman: Sukhbir Singh, Basharat -Ali, Imran Naveed, Dharminder Singh

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club all-rounders: Charanjeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Imad Khan

ECS T10 Rome 2020 BRCC vs ALCC Dream11 team for Brescia Cricket Club vs Asian Latina Cricket Club bowlers: Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Muhammad Saeed

BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Brescia Cricket Club playing 11 against Kings XI Asian Latina Cricket Club: Yasir Nawaz (WK), Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Qulb Sajjad, Ammad Khan, Basharat -Ali, Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Ali -Abbas, Imad Khan

BRCC vs ALCC ECS T10 Rome 2020, Asian Latina Cricket Club playing 11 against Brescia Cricket Club: Gurmukh Singh (WK), Dharminder Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gursewak Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Muhammad Saeed, Awan Ahmad

BRCC vs ALCC dream11BRCC vs ALCC dream11 predictionBRCC vs ALCC dream11 teamBRCC vs ALCC dream11 top picksBRCC vs ALCC live scoreECS T10 Rome 2020ECS T10 Rome 2020 live scoreECS T10 Rome 2020 live streamingFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more