BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs ECS T10 Prague League match, May 13 12:30 pm IST

BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Brno Raiders and Bohemian CC: Brno Raiders and Bohemian CC are set to lock horns with each other in the 37th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague league. The match between BRD and BCC will take place on Thursday at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 12:30 pm (IST).

Brno Raiders are having a poor run in the ongoing season of the ECS T10 Prague. They are currently placed at the bottom of the pit and are virtually out of the contention for the playoff spot. Brno Raiders have not won any game this season.

On the other hand, Bohemian CC are placed at the third spot in the points table, with two wins from their opening six-game. The last time Brno Raiders and Bohemian CC have faced each other, BCC emerged victorious.

Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter between Brno Raiders and Bohemian CC; here is everything you need to know:

BRD vs BCC Telecast

Not televised in India

BRD vs BCC Live Streaming

The match between BRD vs BCC is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

BRD vs BCC Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 13 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

BRD vs BCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Javed Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Saurabh Kakaria

BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sureshkumar Nagaraj

Batsmen: Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Ashish Matta

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal, Amir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan

Bowlers: Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Suresh Ramarao

BRD vs BCC probable playing XI:

Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan, Amir Husain, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Muhammad Ansar, Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Kushal Mishra

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran-ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat

