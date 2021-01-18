BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Best Picks / BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Captain / BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Elite Group C teams of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda and Gujarat will be facing each other in a fixture on Monday, January 18. For the match, Kedar Devdhar will be leading team Baroda after Krunal Pandya has been on leave after his father’s demise. The team are unbeaten so far, and have scored wins in all the four matches played so far. They are all set to make it to the round 2.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are being led by Axar Patel in the absence of Parthiv Patel. The team have 12 points from four matches, out of which they have scored victory in three. A win here will make Gujarat’s chances to jump to Round 2 strong. However, if they lose today, they will have to wait for the result of other two fixtures to know their fate.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat match will be played at the F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara at 12pm IST.

BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Live Streaming

All the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. Cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Live Score / Scorecard

BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Match Details

January 18 - 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat captain: Kedar Jadhav

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat vice-captain: Axar Patel

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat wicketkeeper: Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel, Dhruv Patel

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat batsmen: Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Ripal Patel

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat all-rounders: Axar Patel

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala

BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda Probable Playing XI: Kedar Devdhar (C), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade

BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat Probable Playing XI: Manprit Juneja, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Patel (WK), Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel (C), Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Tejas Patel