BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 14 - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended135/10(46.1) RR 2.92359/10(136.5) RR 2.62
SL
ENG421/10(117.1) RR 3.5976/3(24.2) RR 3.12
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Best Picks / BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Captain / BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 18, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
Elite Group C teams of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda and Gujarat will be facing each other in a fixture on Monday, January 18. For the match, Kedar Devdhar will be leading team Baroda after Krunal Pandya has been on leave after his father’s demise. The team are unbeaten so far, and have scored wins in all the four matches played so far. They are all set to make it to the round 2.
Gujarat, on the other hand, are being led by Axar Patel in the absence of Parthiv Patel. The team have 12 points from four matches, out of which they have scored victory in three. A win here will make Gujarat’s chances to jump to Round 2 strong. However, if they lose today, they will have to wait for the result of other two fixtures to know their fate.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat match will be played at the F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara at 12pm IST.
BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Live Streaming
All the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. Cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.
BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Gujarat: Match Details
January 18 - 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat captain: Kedar Jadhav
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat vice-captain: Axar Patel
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat wicketkeeper: Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel, Dhruv Patel
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat batsmen: Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Ripal Patel
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat all-rounders: Axar Patel
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 BRD vs GUJ Dream11 team for Baroda vs Gujarat bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala
BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda Probable Playing XI: Kedar Devdhar (C), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Smit Patel (WK), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade
BRD vs GUJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat Probable Playing XI: Manprit Juneja, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Patel (WK), Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel (C), Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Tejas Patel
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking