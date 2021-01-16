BRD vs MAH Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda Vs Maharashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

BRD vs MAH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BRD vs MAH Dream11 Best Picks / BRD vs MAH Dream11 Captain / BRD vs MAH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In another 12pm fixture of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on January 16, Baroda and Maharashtra will fight it out to prove their dominance in the Elite Group C. Krunal Pandya is leading team Baroda who have had a good run this season being a clear winner in all the matches played so far. Posing a serious threat to their opponents, Baroda stands an easy chance to clinch today’s match with a massive margin.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, find themselves in a complicated situation as they have already tasted defeat twice in three matches. The team will have to regain the confidence when they play against Baroda on Saturday.

BRD vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming

All the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch the online live stream of the matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

BRD vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda Vs Maharashtra: Live Score / Scorecard

BRD vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda Vs Maharashtra: Match Details

January 16 – 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

captain: Krunal Pandya

vice-captain: Naushad Shaikh

wicketkeeper: Kedar Devdhar, Smit Patel

batsmen: Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad

all-rounders: Naushad Shaikh, Krunal Pandya

bowlers: Babashafi Pathan, Shamshuzama Kazi, Mukesh, Lukman Meriwala

BRD vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Baroda probable playing 11 against Maharashtra: Vishnu Solanki, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Smit Patel (WK), Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth, Abhimanyu Rajput, Lukman Meriwala, Babashafi Pathan, Karthik Kakade, Dhruv Patel

BRD vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Maharashtra probable playing 11 against Baroda: Nikhil Naik, Kedar Jadhav, Rahul Tripathi (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Naushad Shaikh, Divyang Hinganekar, Mukesh