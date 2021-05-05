- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain Update, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021 May 5 6:30 pm IST
Check here BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague match between Brno Raiders and Prague CC Kings. Also, check the schedule of the Brno Raiders vs Prague CC Kings match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 1:46 PM IST
BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Brno Raiders and Prague Kings: Brno Raiders will take on Prague CC Kings in the 12th match of ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.Prague are unbeaten in their last two games and will aim to make it three wins from as many matches when they face Brno Raiders. On the other hand, this would be the Raiders second game in the league.
Also Read: IPL 2021 Will Resume From Where we Left off: Patel
Raiders would kick-start their campaign earlier in the day with a match against Bohemian.They would be high on confidence as they reach the final of 2020 Czech Super Series week four, where they were beaten by the Brno Rangers in the final.
Prague Kings started the tournament with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bohemian. In their next game, they hammered Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 84 runs.
Ahead of the match between Brno Raiders and Prague Kings; here is everything you need to know:
Brno Raiders vs Prague KingsTelecast
Not televised in India
BRD vs PCK Live Streaming
The match between BRD vs PCK is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
BRD vs PCK Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, May 5th at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).
BRD vs PCK captain, vice-captain:
Captain: S Wickramesekara
Vice-Captain: K Mehta
BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team predictions:
Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed
Batsmen: S Wickramesekara(C), S Ramakrishnan, A Ashokan, N Joseph
All-rounders: K Mehta (VC), S Patel-I, A Kumar Vasudevan
Bowlers: S Madurunga, J Singh Rathore, R Singh
BRD vs PCK probable playing XI:
Brno Raiders probable playing XI: Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar, Praveen Prasad, Piyush Tripathi, Saqib Sadiq, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Jaipal Singh Rathore
Prague CC Kings probable playing XI: Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Aakash Parmar, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Ali Sittar, Prakash Sadasivan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Arun Ashokan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking