BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain Update, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021 May 5 6:30 pm IST

BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Brno Raiders and Prague Kings: Brno Raiders will take on Prague CC Kings in the 12th match of ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.Prague are unbeaten in their last two games and will aim to make it three wins from as many matches when they face Brno Raiders. On the other hand, this would be the Raiders second game in the league.

Raiders would kick-start their campaign earlier in the day with a match against Bohemian.They would be high on confidence as they reach the final of 2020 Czech Super Series week four, where they were beaten by the Brno Rangers in the final.

Prague Kings started the tournament with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bohemian. In their next game, they hammered Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 84 runs.

Ahead of the match between Brno Raiders and Prague Kings; here is everything you need to know:

Brno Raiders vs Prague KingsTelecast

Not televised in India

BRD vs PCK Live Streaming

The match between BRD vs PCK is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

BRD vs PCK Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 5th at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

BRD vs PCK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: S Wickramesekara

Vice-Captain: K Mehta

BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team predictions:

Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed

Batsmen: S Wickramesekara(C), S Ramakrishnan, A Ashokan, N Joseph

All-rounders: K Mehta (VC), S Patel-I, A Kumar Vasudevan

Bowlers: S Madurunga, J Singh Rathore, R Singh

BRD vs PCK probable playing XI:

Brno Raiders probable playing XI: Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar, Praveen Prasad, Piyush Tripathi, Saqib Sadiq, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Jaipal Singh Rathore

Prague CC Kings probable playing XI: Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Aakash Parmar, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Ali Sittar, Prakash Sadasivan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Arun Ashokan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

