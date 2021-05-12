BRD vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Prague 2021 match, May 12, 04:30 pm IST

BRD vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between Brno Raiders and Prague Spartans Mobilizers:The 35th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague will be played between Brno Raiders and Prague Spartans Mobilizers at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Wednesday, May 12 at 04:30 pm IST.

Brno Raiders aren’t experiencing an ideal run in the ongoing tournament as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table of Group A. Brno Raiders are yet to open their account as they have lost all their four games. Their last encounter saw them registering a defeat against Vinohrady CC by 25 runs.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, are placed at the second-last position on the points table. They have won just two out of six games played. In their last outing they defeated Bohemian CC by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brno Raiders and Prague Spartans Mobilizers,here is everything you need to know:

BRD vs PSM Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecasted in India.

BRD vs PSM Live Streaming

The match between BRD vs PSM is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRD vs PSM Match Details

The 35th match of ECS T10 Prague 2021 between Brno Raiders and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will be played on Wednesday, May 12 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 04:30 pm IST.

BRD vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Al Mahmud

Vice-Captain:Vaibhav Naukudkar

Suggested Playing XI for BRD vs PSM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sureshkumar Nagaraj

Batsmen: Ashish Matta, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Mani Paduru

All-rounders: Arun Konda, Al Mahmud, Aamir Husain, Arunkumar Vasudevan

Bowlers: Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suresh Kuramboyina, Suresh Ramarao

BRD vs PSM Probable XIs:

Brno Raiders: Naveen Joseph, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Ashish Matta, Muhammad Ansar (wk), Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Suresh Ramarao, Aamir Husain, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Kushal Mishra

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Arun Konda, Naveen Purandhar (wk), Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Mani Paduru, Ajhar Alam

