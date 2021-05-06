- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
BRD vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 6 2:30 pm IST
Check here BRD vs VCC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match between Brno Raiders and Vinohrady CC. Also, check the schedule of the Brno Raiders vs Vinohrady CC match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 2:08 PM IST
BRD vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Brno Raiders and Vinohrady CC:In the 14th league match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague league, Brno Raiders will take on Vinohrady CC. The match will kick-start at 2:30 pm IST on Thursday and will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground.
The Brno Raiders had a disappointing start in the ongoing ECB T10 Prague, as they have lost both their games so far. Raiders are sitting at the fourth spot in Group A points table with two losses from two games.In their previous match, Raiders were beaten by seven wickets at the hands of Prague CC.
On other hand, Vinohrady CC have won two out of their opening three games and are currently sitting at the second spot in points table. Vinohrady are coming into the match after losing their previous match by six-run to Bohemian CC.
Ahead of the match between Brno Raiders and Vinohrady CC, here is everything you need to know:
BRD vs VCC Telecast
Not televised in India
BRD vs VCC Live Streaming
The match between BRD vs VCC is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
BRD vs VCC Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).
BRD vs VCC captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Siddarth Goud
Vice-Captain: Ritik Tomar
BRD vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Chris Pearce
Batsmen: Frederick Heydenrych, Ashish Matta, Naveen Joseph
All-rounders: Arshad Hayat, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Aamir Husain
Bowlers: Suresh Ramarao, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel
BRD vs VCC probable playing XI:
Brno Raiders: Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Muhammad Ansar (WK), Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Ashish Matta, Hari Krishna Pitta, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Kushal Mishra.
Vinohrady CC: Siddarth Goud (C), Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce (WK), Frederick Heydenrych, Vojtech Hasa, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Hayat, Nirmal Kumar, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Ben Boulton-Smith.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking