BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match, April 29, 8:30 AM IST

BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Baroda Women and Mumbai Women: Elite Group D team Baroda Women will clash with Group E team Mumbai Women at the CK Pithawala Ground in Surat. The game will kickoff at 8:30 AM IST on April 29, Friday.

Mumbai finished at the top of the Group E points table. They won four out of their five league matches. The team concluded the league stage by winning their last game against Saurashtra by nine wickets. They completed the target of 91 runs within eight overs.

Baroda also won the same number of matches as Mumbai. They are atop the Group D points table with four points to their name. Baroda qualified for the second round by defeating Goa Women in their last game by 10 runs.

Ahead of the match between Baroda Women and Mumbai Women, here is everything you need to know:

BRD-W vs MUM-W Telecast

Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women game will not be telecast in India.

BRD-W vs MUM-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRD-W vs MUM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the CK Pithawala Ground in Surat at 8:30 AM IST on April 29, Friday.

BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jemimah Rodrigues

Vice-Captain - Saima Thakor

Suggested Playing XI for BRD-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Riya Chaudhari

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Simran Shaikh, Binaisha Surti

All-rounders: Radha Yadav, Manali Dakshini, Saima Thakor

Bowlers: Nrpua Vyas, Prakashika Naik, Fatima Jaffer

BRD-W vs MUM-W Probable XIs:

Baroda Women: Hrutvisha Patel, Nrpua Vyas, Richa Patel, Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav (c), Jenita Fernandes (Wk), Amrita Joseph, Binaisha Surti, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Jaya Mohite

Mumbai Women: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Manali Dakshini, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Hurley Gala, Prakashika Naik, Riya Chaudhari (wk), Saima Thakor, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Janhvi Kate

