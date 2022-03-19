BRE vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 19, 01:30 PM IST

BRE vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Brescia CC and Brigade: Brescia CC will square off against Brigade in the first Eliminator match of the Championship Week of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The much-fancied game will be played at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on March 19, Saturday. The two teams were decent during the league stage of the competition.

Brescia CC finished third at the points table with four victories from eight league games. They failed to give a good end to their campaign in the group round as they endured a loss against Tunbridge Wells by 29 runs.

Brigade, on the other hand, won just three out of eight league games. They are placed at the fourth position in the points table. Brigade are heading into the Saturday game after losing to Pak I Care in their last league game by ten wickets.

Ahead of the match between Brescia CC and Brigade; here is everything you need to know:

BRE vs BRI Telecast

Brescia CC vs Brigade game will not be telecast in India

BRE vs BRI Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRE vs BRI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Cartama at 01:30 PM IST on March 19, Saturday.

BRE vs BRI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Babar Hussain

Vice-Captain - Andrew Britton

Suggested Playing XI for BRE vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Dullu

Batters: Ahsan Akbar, Babar Hussain, Adam McDaid

All-rounders: Ali Raza Islam, Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Andrew Britton

Bowlers: Basharat Ali, Bashar Khan, David Barr

BRE vs BRI Probable XIs:

Brescia CC: Naveed Chaudhary, Ali Raza Islam, Yasir Dullu(wk), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Qalab Sajjad(c), Bashar Khan, Shadnan Khan, Ahmadullah Safi, Basharat Ali

Brigade: Andrew Britton(c), David Barr, Iftikhar Hussain, Graeme McCarter, Nick Gray, Ryan MacBeth, Simon Olphert(wk), Ewan Wilson, Adam McDaid, Ryan Barr, David Murdock

